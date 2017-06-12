Being Beautiful: Getting lost and getting found through friendship
I have always heard that friends are the family you choose. Virginia Woolf said it best: "Some people go to priests, others to poetry, I to my friends."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Natchez Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr '17
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|Racial reconciliation: Project brings people to...
|Mar '17
|catch them
|4
|Accent Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Now Off... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dennis Rod Man
|2
|is natchez a good place to live (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|As I see it
|13
|What really happened to Summer Moffitt Slater? (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Pippa
|40
|Mayor looks to Natchez as public transit model (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Education
|12
|Joe Nosser Dealing Dope (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Old River Piddler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Natchez Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC