Graphic Photos: Natchez man arrested in animal cruelty photos is arrested again for dog fighting

A Natchez man, who made headlines in 2016 for animal cruelty and posting pictures of it on social media, has been arrested again for felony cruelty to animals after a tip led police to a dog fighting operation. On May 11 around 6:30 p.m. Natchez deputies received an anonymous call tipping them off about dog fighting happening at 507 Lasalle St. in Natchez.

