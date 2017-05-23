Graphic Photos: Natchez man arrested ...

Graphic Photos: Natchez man arrested in animal cruelty photos is arrested again for dog fighting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

A Natchez man, who made headlines in 2016 for animal cruelty and posting pictures of it on social media, has been arrested again for felony cruelty to animals after a tip led police to a dog fighting operation. On May 11 around 6:30 p.m. Natchez deputies received an anonymous call tipping them off about dog fighting happening at 507 Lasalle St. in Natchez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchez Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant Apr '17 Second Hand Debs 30
News Racial reconciliation: Project brings people to... Mar '17 catch them 4
News Accent Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Now Off... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Dennis Rod Man 2
is natchez a good place to live (Jul '10) Nov '16 As I see it 13
What really happened to Summer Moffitt Slater? (May '13) Nov '16 Pippa 40
News Mayor looks to Natchez as public transit model (Oct '16) Oct '16 Education 12
Joe Nosser Dealing Dope (Sep '16) Sep '16 Old River Piddler 1
See all Natchez Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchez Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Adams County was issued at May 24 at 11:19AM CDT

Natchez Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchez Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Natchez, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,923 • Total comments across all topics: 281,247,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC