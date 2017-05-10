Developer could reopen Natchez hotel, scrap apartment plan
NATCHEZ - The tallest building in Natchez could once again become a hotel. A developer tells the Natchez Board of Aldermen that he may reopen the former Eola Hotel instead of converting it into apartments.
