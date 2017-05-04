Comments
A health insurer will expand its offerings on the federally subsidized exchange across all of Mississippi's 82 counties, bringing a second carrier to 16 counties. Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney announced Thursday that he had approved the expansion by Magnolia Health, a unit of St. Louis-based Centene Corp. Chaney said that Magnolia has enough health care providers in all counties, even though federal officials initially tried to block the expansion.
