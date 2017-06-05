1 of 2 Mississippi River spans at Nat...

1 of 2 Mississippi River spans at Natchez to shut for repair

Saturday May 13 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

One of two bridges over the Mississippi River between Natchez, Mississippi, and Vidalia, Louisiana, is expected to close for at least a year for repairs. The Natchez Democrat reports the westbound bridge will be closed, meaning one lane of traffic will flow each way over the newer eastbound bridge.

