1 of 2 Mississippi River spans at Natchez to shut for repair
One of two bridges over the Mississippi River between Natchez, Mississippi, and Vidalia, Louisiana, is expected to close for at least a year for repairs. The Natchez Democrat reports the westbound bridge will be closed, meaning one lane of traffic will flow each way over the newer eastbound bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Natchez Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr '17
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|Racial reconciliation: Project brings people to...
|Mar '17
|catch them
|4
|Accent Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Now Off... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dennis Rod Man
|2
|is natchez a good place to live (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|As I see it
|13
|What really happened to Summer Moffitt Slater? (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Pippa
|40
|Mayor looks to Natchez as public transit model (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Education
|12
|Joe Nosser Dealing Dope (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Old River Piddler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Natchez Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC