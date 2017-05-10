West Feliciana 4-H Sewing Club members make backpack donation
Members of the West Feliciana 4-H Sewing Club, along with volunteers and parents, traveled to the Natchez Children's Services facility in Natchez, Mississippi, on April 10 to present a donation of drawstring backpack care packages they had created for the children served at the site.
