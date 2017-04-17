Strong storms, heavy rain possible Su...

Strong storms, heavy rain possible Sunday night, Monday morning

Sunday Apr 2

Much of the daytime Sunday will be nice, but as the Sun sets, strong storms and heavy rain will be moving into Mississippi. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for the southwest third of the state including Jackson, Natchez, Vicksburg, and McComb from 3:00p.m. Sunday through Monday morning.

Natchez, MS

