Natchez officials: Record-sized black bear killed in vehicle crash

Authorities in Natchez, Mississippi say a record-size Louisiana black bear was killed in a collision with a vehicle in Wilkinson County. The Natchez Democrat reports a woman fatally struck a full-grown male bear April 5 on U.S. 61. No other serious injuries were reported.

