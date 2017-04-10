Following in his father's wake
A detail of John Hand's six and a half foot model of the Natchez Mississippi paddle boat he recently completed, Thursday March 30, 2017 in his Morning Sun home. Hand has a few finishing touches left to make on the boat, which is a replica of the real SS Natchez - a sternwheel steamboat based in New Orleans that built in 1975.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Natchez Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Wed
|Used and Happy
|23
|Racial reconciliation: Project brings people to...
|Mar 19
|catch them
|4
|Accent Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Now Off...
|Nov '16
|Dennis Rod Man
|2
|is natchez a good place to live (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|As I see it
|13
|What really happened to Summer Moffitt Slater? (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Pippa
|40
|Mayor looks to Natchez as public transit model
|Oct '16
|Education
|12
|Joe Nosser Dealing Dope (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Old River Piddler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Natchez Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC