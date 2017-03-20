Spring of 1967

Charles Evers, Mississippi field secretary for the NAACP, led about 800 protest marchers to the Armstrong Rubber Co., during a shift change at the plant in Natchez, Mississippi, March 1, 1967. The march was in protest of the bomb blast which killed Wharlest Jackson, who was employed at the plant and was a former Natchez civil rights worker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.