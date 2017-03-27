Spring of 1967
Black demonstrators taking part in a memorial march for Wharlest Jackson, a Natchez man who died in a truck bombing, break and run down a street in Natchez, Miss., March 4, 1967, after a report of that several white youths with a gun were near. Several hundred blacks who were among some 2,000 who marched to the courthouse left the procession and ran to where the incident reportedly took place.
