There are on the Newms360.com story from 3 hrs ago, titled Racial reconciliation: Project brings people together for deep dialogue. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Chewing-gum magnate William Wrigley Jr. supposedly once said, "When two men in business agree on everything, one of them is unnecessary." By Wrigley's logic, if you get a roomful of people together and they all agree, all of them but one are unnecessary.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.