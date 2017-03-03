Opera Exposures to Present the Elizabeth Taylor Greenfield Story

As part of the Women's History Month Celebration, OPERA EXPOSURES, the not-for-profit opera company founded by Edna Greenwich in 2004, will present The Elizabeth Taylor Greenfield Story, a Memorial Concert in honor of America's premier female vocalist in opera and contemporary music in the 19th century, on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at 3:00 PM at St. Mark's Church in the Bowery, 131 East 10th Street at Second Avenue. The concert features soprano Rochelle Small Clifford and baritone Barry L. Robinson who will be accompanied on piano by Opera Exposures Music Director Jonathan Kelly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.