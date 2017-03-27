Natchez PD investigates string of con...

Natchez PD investigates string of convenience store robberies

Monday Mar 20

According to Natchez Police Department Captain McGeehee the Sprint Mart on Seargent Prentiss Drive was robbed by a masked man with a handgun Saturday night. Around 10 p.m. Saturday, the robber took cash from the store clerk and left.

