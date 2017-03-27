Natchez PD investigates string of convenience store robberies
According to Natchez Police Department Captain McGeehee the Sprint Mart on Seargent Prentiss Drive was robbed by a masked man with a handgun Saturday night. Around 10 p.m. Saturday, the robber took cash from the store clerk and left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Natchez Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|12 min
|Rod Knox
|9
|Racial reconciliation: Project brings people to...
|Mar 19
|catch them
|4
|Accent Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Now Off...
|Nov '16
|Dennis Rod Man
|2
|is natchez a good place to live (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|As I see it
|13
|What really happened to Summer Moffitt Slater? (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Pippa
|40
|Mayor looks to Natchez as public transit model
|Oct '16
|Education
|12
|Joe Nosser Dealing Dope (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Old River Piddler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Natchez Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC