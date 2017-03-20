Greg Ilesa wrapup to latest trilogy is his best work ever
Greg Iles' latest, "Mississippi Blood," which hits book stores Tuesday is his sixth novel in the Penn Cage series and the final in a voluminous trilogy that started with "Natchez Burning." "The Bone Tree" followed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Natchez Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racial reconciliation: Project brings people to...
|Sun
|catch them
|4
|Accent Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Now Off...
|Nov '16
|Dennis Rod Man
|2
|is natchez a good place to live (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|As I see it
|13
|What really happened to Summer Moffitt Slater? (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Pippa
|40
|Mayor looks to Natchez as public transit model
|Oct '16
|Education
|12
|Joe Nosser Dealing Dope
|Sep '16
|Old River Piddler
|1
|Old River Piddler
|Sep '16
|Joe Nosser Dope D...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Natchez Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC