Interim chief for Concordia Parish schools leaving in May
Interim Superintendent Loretta Blankenstein says she's stepping down in May to spend more time with her family. Blankenstein retired as superintendent in 2012 but returned in an interim role in January 2016 to replace Paul Nelson, who resigned in December 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
