Interim chief for Concordia Parish sc...

Interim chief for Concordia Parish schools leaving in May

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Interim Superintendent Loretta Blankenstein says she's stepping down in May to spend more time with her family. Blankenstein retired as superintendent in 2012 but returned in an interim role in January 2016 to replace Paul Nelson, who resigned in December 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchez Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Racial reconciliation: Project brings people to... 7 min Grant Funding 1
News Accent Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Now Off... Nov '16 Dennis Rod Man 2
is natchez a good place to live (Jul '10) Nov '16 As I see it 13
What really happened to Summer Moffitt Slater? (May '13) Nov '16 Pippa 40
News Mayor looks to Natchez as public transit model Oct '16 Education 12
Joe Nosser Dealing Dope Sep '16 Old River Piddler 1
Old River Piddler Sep '16 Joe Nosser Dope D... 2
See all Natchez Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchez Forum Now

Natchez Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchez Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Natchez, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,250 • Total comments across all topics: 279,641,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC