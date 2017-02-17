Correction: Exchange-300 Pounds story
In a story by The Natchez Democrat published Feb. 15 as a member exchange about a heart disease prevention program, The Associated Press reported erroneously how the program was funded. The program is funded by the Humana Foundation, not the Clinton Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Natchez Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Accent Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Now Off...
|Nov '16
|Dennis Rod Man
|2
|is natchez a good place to live (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|As I see it
|13
|What really happened to Summer Moffitt Slater? (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Pippa
|40
|Mayor looks to Natchez as public transit model
|Oct '16
|Education
|12
|Joe Nosser Dealing Dope
|Sep '16
|Old River Piddler
|1
|Old River Piddler
|Sep '16
|Joe Nosser Dope D...
|2
|It's the Biggest Girls Night out at Accent Plas...
|Sep '16
|Quit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Natchez Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC