Correction: Exchange-300 Pounds story

In a story by The Natchez Democrat published Feb. 15 as a member exchange about a heart disease prevention program, The Associated Press reported erroneously how the program was funded. The program is funded by the Humana Foundation, not the Clinton Foundation.

