Rogue cow injures Mississippi woman before being recaptured
Police have recaptured a rogue cow that roamed near Natchez, Mississippi, for three months, but not before the runaway animal seriously injured a woman. Emmett Robson tells The Natchez Democrat that his sister, Dorothy Echols, was raking leaves outside her home Monday when the cow "ran her over."
