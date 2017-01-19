It's time to learn about the Mississippi Delta's long love affair with hot tamales
In the Mississippi Delta, that swath of bottomland along the mightiest of rivers, it's best not to ask folks how the tamale -- a humble food with deep roots in Latin America -- made its way to, of all places, Mississippi. Were the packets of spicy meat and cornmeal wrapped in corn husks consumed on the battlefield by Confederate soldiers? Or, did they not appear until the early 20th century, when Mexican migrants came to pick cotton? One thing is for certain: They had grown hugely popular by the time legendary bluesman Robert Johnson sang about them in 1935.
