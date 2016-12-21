Casino Over Under is Officially Licensed in Mississippi and Now Looks to Expand
On December 16, 2016, Casino Over Under was officially licensed by the Mississippi Gaming Commission. The game was then officially added to the list of games licensed for play in Mississippi casinos.
