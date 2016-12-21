Sid Salter: McMillin was tough, big-hearted

When I learned of the death of former Hinds County Sheriff Malcolm McMillin - a tough, old school lawman whose friendship I came to appreciate during my years covering crime in central Mississippi - my initial thoughts went back a day spent riding some of the most crime-ridden areas of the city of Jackson. Many will remember that McMillin also served for a brief time as chief of police in Jackson while simultaneously serving as county sheriff.

