Obama Signs Extension of Law on Race-...

Obama Signs Extension of Law on Race-based Murder Probes

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Voice of America

The grave marker of Emmett Till has a photo of Till and coins placed on it for a ceremony at the Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip, Ill., marking the 60th anniversary of Till's killing in Mississippi, Aug. 28, 2015. President Barack Obama has signed an extension of a 2008 law that contributes federal funds to reopen investigations of race-based killings committed decades ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchez Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Accent Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Now Off... Nov '16 Dennis Rod Man 2
is natchez a good place to live (Jul '10) Nov '16 As I see it 13
What really happened to Summer Moffitt Slater? (May '13) Nov '16 Pippa 40
News Mayor looks to Natchez as public transit model Oct '16 Education 12
Joe Nosser Dealing Dope Sep '16 Old River Piddler 1
Old River Piddler Sep '16 Joe Nosser Dope D... 2
News It's the Biggest Girls Night out at Accent Plas... Sep '16 Quit 1
See all Natchez Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchez Forum Now

Natchez Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchez Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Natchez, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,123 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,467

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC