Obama Signs Extension of Law on Race-based Murder Probes

The grave marker of Emmett Till has a photo of Till and coins placed on it for a ceremony at the Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip, Ill., marking the 60th anniversary of Till's killing in Mississippi, Aug. 28, 2015. President Barack Obama has signed an extension of a 2008 law that contributes federal funds to reopen investigations of race-based killings committed decades ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.