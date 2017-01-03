Obama Signs Extension of Law on Race-based Murder Probes
The grave marker of Emmett Till has a photo of Till and coins placed on it for a ceremony at the Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip, Ill., marking the 60th anniversary of Till's killing in Mississippi, Aug. 28, 2015. President Barack Obama has signed an extension of a 2008 law that contributes federal funds to reopen investigations of race-based killings committed decades ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Natchez Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Accent Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Now Off...
|Nov '16
|Dennis Rod Man
|2
|is natchez a good place to live (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|As I see it
|13
|What really happened to Summer Moffitt Slater? (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Pippa
|40
|Mayor looks to Natchez as public transit model
|Oct '16
|Education
|12
|Joe Nosser Dealing Dope
|Sep '16
|Old River Piddler
|1
|Old River Piddler
|Sep '16
|Joe Nosser Dope D...
|2
|It's the Biggest Girls Night out at Accent Plas...
|Sep '16
|Quit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Natchez Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC