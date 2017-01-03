4 years after deadly riot there, investigators still find problems at private prison
A privately run Mississippi prison housing immigrants remains plagued by the same health care and staffing deficiencies that existed at the time of a lethal 2012 riot, federal investigators say. In a critical new report , Justice Department investigators warned they were "deeply concerned" about what they'd discovered at the Adams County Correctional Center, in Natchez, Mississippi.
