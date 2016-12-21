Leslie Criss: Author continues to feature Mississippi in novels
My friend Ashton Lee stopped by to visit last week. That's not his real name, but the pen name which graces the covers of his Cherry Cola Book Club Novel series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Natchez Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Accent Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Now Off...
|Nov '16
|Dennis Rod Man
|2
|is natchez a good place to live (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|As I see it
|13
|What really happened to Summer Moffitt Slater? (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Pippa
|40
|Mayor looks to Natchez as public transit model
|Oct '16
|Education
|12
|Joe Nosser Dealing Dope
|Sep '16
|Old River Piddler
|1
|Old River Piddler
|Sep '16
|Joe Nosser Dope D...
|2
|It's the Biggest Girls Night out at Accent Plas...
|Sep '16
|Quit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Natchez Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC