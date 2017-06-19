Nassau Authorities Investigating Port Washington Identity Theft Incident
Police: A suspect used stolen credit card info to charge purchases using the "Apple Pay' app at the Soundview Market Place. NCPD have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with an Identity Fraud that occurred on Monday, June 5, in Port Washington.
