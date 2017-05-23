Nassau Missing Persons Squad Seeking Elderly Man Last Seen Leaving Westbury Residence

May 16, 2017 - The Missing Persons Squad is investigating a Missing Person that occurred on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 12:00 pm. According to detectives, Charles Daniel, 85, was last seen leaving his Westbury residence and driving a silver 2003 Mercedes Benz, New York registration # JYG460 on Sunday, May 14, 2017.

