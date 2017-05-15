Nassau Authorities Issue Missing Persons Alert for Juvenile Last Seen in New Cassel
May 3, 2017 - The Missing Persons Squad is investigating a missing juvenile that occurred on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 11:30 pm in New Cassel. According to detectives, Daisy Mendoza, 15, Female White Hispanic was last seen leaving her residence in New Cassel, New York at approximately 11:30 p.m. Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above missing juvenile please contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Nassau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mon
|anonymous
|72
|Where Publius at?
|May 14
|Professor Know it...
|1
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|May 14
|Judge Harris
|4
|Vermont neighbors react to Jaliek Rainwalker's ... (Apr '08)
|May 13
|Anonymous
|272
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|May 11
|Robert E
|6
|Do you think Erick Westervelt is really guilty ... (Jun '11)
|May 11
|Seriously
|76
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|May 11
|Off Stride
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nassau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC