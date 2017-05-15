Nassau Authorities Issue Missing Persons Alert for Juvenile Last Seen in New Cassel

May 3, 2017 - The Missing Persons Squad is investigating a missing juvenile that occurred on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 11:30 pm in New Cassel. According to detectives, Daisy Mendoza, 15, Female White Hispanic was last seen leaving her residence in New Cassel, New York at approximately 11:30 p.m. Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above missing juvenile please contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911 .

