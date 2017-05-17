Esernio takes TD Bank reins in suburb...

Esernio takes TD Bank reins in suburban NY

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Long Island Business News

The bank said he will be responsible for oversight and growth of its regional commercial loan portfolio in Long Island, Westchester and the Lower Hudson Valley. Esernio, who joined the bank in 2002, said he hoped to help the bank "continue expanding our reach and impact in this area."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing May 19 Hershey Shanks 4
News Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ... May 19 Boobee1212 1
Similitudes (Dec '15) May 15 anonymous 72
Where Publius at? May 14 Professor Know it... 1
Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer May 14 Judge Harris 4
News Vermont neighbors react to Jaliek Rainwalker's ... (Apr '08) May 13 Anonymous 272
News Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16) May 11 Robert E 6
See all Nassau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau Forum Now

Nassau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nassau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Nassau, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,419 • Total comments across all topics: 281,227,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC