New York Man Gets Prison Time For Fatal DWI Crash
A Rensselaer County man has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for a fatal drunken driving crash and ordered to pay for his friend's headstone. Edward Ferguson, of Nassau , was convicted in February of 12 counts in the July 2015 crash that killed his friend, 28-year-old Christopher Sharpley, of West Sand Lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Nassau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|14 hr
|Harry Telastory
|1
|Albany man accused of Elks Club stabbing (Apr '11)
|Sat
|Earl Warren
|12
|Free Tuition
|Sat
|Jimmy Breslin
|2
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Sat
|Nostradoofus
|70
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|Sat
|Juan Sumpot
|3
|Do you think Erick Westervelt is really guilty ... (Jun '11)
|Sat
|Barry Allen
|74
|Looking for Badminton (Aug '08)
|Apr 20
|GWEN
|18
Find what you want!
Search Nassau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC