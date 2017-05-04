New York Man Gets Prison Time For Fatal DWI Crash

A Rensselaer County man has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for a fatal drunken driving crash and ordered to pay for his friend's headstone. Edward Ferguson, of Nassau , was convicted in February of 12 counts in the July 2015 crash that killed his friend, 28-year-old Christopher Sharpley, of West Sand Lake.

