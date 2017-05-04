New York awards $13M to combat violent crime
The money will go to 20 police departments in the 17 counties participating in the state's Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative. The counties report 83 percent of the violent crime outside of New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nassau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you think Erick Westervelt is really guilty ... (Jun '11)
|2 hr
|Seriously
|73
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|21 hr
|Ginny Devo
|2
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Apr 25
|anonymous
|69
|Looking for Badminton (Aug '08)
|Apr 20
|GWEN
|18
|Albany man accused of Elks Club stabbing (Apr '11)
|Apr 18
|Riheam
|11
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|Apr 16
|Trumps Army
|86
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|Apr 12
|Robert E
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nassau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC