Nassau County among highest property taxes in US
Nassau County is among nine counties in the country that have average annual property taxes of more than $10,000, according to a new report. Nassau joins Westchester and Rockland counties in New York; Essex, Bergen, Union and Morris counties in New Jersey; Marin County, Calif.; and Fairfield County, Conn.
Nassau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Albany man accused of Elks Club stabbing (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Riheam
|11
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|Apr 16
|Trumps Army
|86
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|Apr 12
|Robert E
|4
|Free Tuition
|Apr 10
|Karl
|1
|NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c...
|Apr 9
|Truth
|1
|Editorial: Cronies with benefits
|Mar 27
|John jones
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mar 25
|anonymous
|68
