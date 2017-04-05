Nassau County among highest property ...

Nassau County among highest property taxes in US

Wednesday Apr 5

Nassau County is among nine counties in the country that have average annual property taxes of more than $10,000, according to a new report. Nassau joins Westchester and Rockland counties in New York; Essex, Bergen, Union and Morris counties in New Jersey; Marin County, Calif.; and Fairfield County, Conn.

