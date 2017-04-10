Teen Girl Missing from Syosset Youth Facility, Nassau Officials Report
March 28, 2017 - The Missing Persons Squad reports the details of a Missing Juvenile that occurred in Syosset on Monday, March 27, 2017 at 9:55 pm. According to detectives, Jennifer Steinert-Vanoss, 15, who resides at the Mercy First Youth Facility, was last seen leaving the residence.
