NY attorney general settles with Nassau car wash

The New York attorney general's office said it reached a $154,000 settlement with a Nassau County-based car wash firm and manager that shortchanged 16 current and former workers. FCN Corporation, a company that operated 5 Star Car Wash in Elmont, and Christopher Conte, the company's manager, underpaid workers, failing to pay minimum wage and overtime, according to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.