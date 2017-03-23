NY attorney general settles with Nassau car wash
The New York attorney general's office said it reached a $154,000 settlement with a Nassau County-based car wash firm and manager that shortchanged 16 current and former workers. FCN Corporation, a company that operated 5 Star Car Wash in Elmont, and Christopher Conte, the company's manager, underpaid workers, failing to pay minimum wage and overtime, according to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Add your comments below
Nassau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|20 hr
|Trumps Army
|73
|Editorial: Cronies with benefits
|Mar 27
|John jones
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mar 25
|anonymous
|68
|Nassau Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a...
|Mar 24
|Puzzled
|8
|Ravena man charged with criminal sex act, witne... (Jun '13)
|Mar 23
|Hey baby
|3
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Mar 22
|The Boss
|7
Find what you want!
Search Nassau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC