Nassau County District Attorney's Off...

Nassau County District Attorney's Office Establishes New Hate Crimes Unit

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: NewsLI.com

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas today announced the creation of a new unit to enhance the office's efforts to investigate and prosecute hate crimes. Singas has appointed veteran prosecutor Caryn Stepner to lead the new Hate Crimes Unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsLI.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a... 2 hr Kevin 1
News Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13) Sat mustafah 4
Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16) Mar 9 green light laser 5
Koumo to TAX INTERNET SALES Mar 9 A Taxpayer 1
Similitudes (Dec '15) Mar 9 anonymous 67
Albany ADD/ADHD Doctor Mar 9 The Albanian 1
News Nano college is officially SUNY Polytechnic Ins... (Sep '14) Mar 6 Lies indeed 29
See all Nassau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Rensselaer County was issued at March 12 at 7:16PM EDT

Nassau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nassau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Nassau, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,863 • Total comments across all topics: 279,503,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC