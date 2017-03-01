Nassau County District Attorney's Office Establishes New Hate Crimes Unit
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas today announced the creation of a new unit to enhance the office's efforts to investigate and prosecute hate crimes. Singas has appointed veteran prosecutor Caryn Stepner to lead the new Hate Crimes Unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsLI.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nassau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a...
|2 hr
|Kevin
|1
|Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13)
|Sat
|mustafah
|4
|Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16)
|Mar 9
|green light laser
|5
|Koumo to TAX INTERNET SALES
|Mar 9
|A Taxpayer
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mar 9
|anonymous
|67
|Albany ADD/ADHD Doctor
|Mar 9
|The Albanian
|1
|Nano college is officially SUNY Polytechnic Ins... (Sep '14)
|Mar 6
|Lies indeed
|29
Find what you want!
Search Nassau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC