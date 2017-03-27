HMTC Annual Tolerance Benefit: Taste of Long Island and Silent Auction on Monday, May 1, 2017
Experience a taste of Long Island's best restaurants at the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County's annual Tolerance Benefit: "Taste of Long Island." The Tolerance Benefit is a way for donors, volunteers, Survivors and members of the community to join together to raise money in support of HMTC's Holocaust, anti-bias and anti-bullying education programs.
