Nassau man on trial in vehicular homicide case

A Rensselaer County Court jury went home Wednesday night after starting deliberations in a Nassau man's vehicular homicide trial. Edward Ferguson, 28, was indicted by a county grand jury for allegedly driving while drunk into the path of an oncoming car at Routes 66 and 20 in Nassau in 2015, killing his passenger, Christopher Sharley of West Sand Lake on his birthday.

