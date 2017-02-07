Nassau man on trial in vehicular homicide case
A Rensselaer County Court jury went home Wednesday night after starting deliberations in a Nassau man's vehicular homicide trial. Edward Ferguson, 28, was indicted by a county grand jury for allegedly driving while drunk into the path of an oncoming car at Routes 66 and 20 in Nassau in 2015, killing his passenger, Christopher Sharley of West Sand Lake on his birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Nassau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lord and Taylor is a Ghostown (May '16)
|18 hr
|Pig in a blanket
|2
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Tue
|Rufus
|29
|Albany Housing 200 South Pearl Street, Corrupti... (Feb '12)
|Mon
|penny soto
|25
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Jan 31
|crate0308
|6
|Any ladies ?
|Jan 30
|Vinnie
|1
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Jan 30
|factsdontmatteran...
|5
|Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|Bathhouse Barry
|18
Find what you want!
Search Nassau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC