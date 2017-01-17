Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellon...

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's County-Wide Coat Drive Collects Over 400 Coats for LICH

During the month of December, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone conducted a county-wide coat drive for those who are most in need this winter. Each January, LICH coordinates the Point-in-Time Count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless men, women and children in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

