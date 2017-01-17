NY Firefighter's Home Gutted by Fire

Jan. 23--NASSAU -- A home that caught fire in this Rensselaer County village Saturday belonged to a couple known for volunteering as a firefighter and emergency medical responder. Ross and Kelly Phoenix and their extended family, including two grandchildren ages 3 and 8, survived the fire at 15 Maple Ave. with no lingering medical issues, but lost a 4-month-old kitten, according to Kelly Phoenix.

