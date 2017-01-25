New York utility OKs wind energy project off Long Island

From left, Adrienne Esposito, executive director of the Citizens Campaign for the Environment, and Sierra Club senior New York representative Lisa Dix celebrate with champagne as Nassau and Suffolk Building and Construction Trades president Richard O'... Kane, Long Island Renewable Energy director Gordian Raacke, and Natural Resources Defense Council's Energy and Transportation program director Kit Kennedy watch after the Long Island Power Authority approved a wind energy program at its meeting, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Uniondale, N.Y. LIPA approved a contract with Deepwater Wind to construct a 15-turbine offshore wind project about 30 miles east of Montauk, N.Y. Environmentalists, union officials and others popped champagne Wednesday after a New York utility approved plans for a modest wind energy farm off the east coast of Long Island.

