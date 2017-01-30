Nassau man on trial in Rensselaer Cou...

Nassau man on trial in Rensselaer County for deadly crash

Jury selection begins Tuesday in the Rensselaer County Court vehicular manslaughter trial of a Nassau man who was driving when his passenger died in a 2015 accident. Edward Ferguson, 28, was indicted for allegedly driving while drunk into the path of an oncoming car at Routes 66 and 20 in Nassau on July 27, 2015.

