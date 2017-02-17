Free Nassau workshop offers training,...

Free Nassau workshop offers training, networking for entrepreneurs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Newsday

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Similitudes (Dec '15) 23 hr anonymous 66
News SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again Mon Pathetic 3
News NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10) Sun Dismayed 53
Liberals have gone kooky Feb 18 Anne Ominous 2
News Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15) Feb 17 Lou 7
Free Roof For A Family In Need! Feb 14 sandul12 1
Empire State takeover basketball Feb 12 101 ball 2
See all Nassau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau Forum Now

Nassau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nassau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Nassau, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC