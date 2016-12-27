Year's end will bring higher minimum ...

Year's end will bring higher minimum wage

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Year's end will bring higher minimum wage Advocates say it will help New York's economy, while businesses warn of consequences Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2iouni2 Supporters of a $15 minimum wage walk through a Dunkin' Donuts store during a rally at the Capitol on Nov. 10, 2015, in Albany. ALBANY - The minimum wage in New York will increase once again on New Year's Eve, a change that is welcomed by low-wage workers, but feared by small-business owners and those in the tip-service industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... Mon Your Name Here 11
News State troopers may take over Long Island highwa... (Apr '08) Dec 26 Tommyroadwarrior 291
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) Dec 25 Moonbeam 4
Why do you live in Albany (Mar '16) Dec 23 smallbany sux 7
Hillary Lost, Trump triumphant Dec 23 Rejoicing 1
Dope? Dec 22 MrLobaLoba 2
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Dec 19 Jthm 2
See all Nassau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau Forum Now

Nassau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nassau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Nassau, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,419 • Total comments across all topics: 277,568,056

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC