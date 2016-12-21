Nassau and East Greenbush men shot in Boston
Logan Marschner of Nassau and Luke Ceresia of East Greenbush, both graduates of Columbia High School and students at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences were shot in their Summit Avenue apartment in the city's Mission Hill neighborhood, officials said. Boston police are investigating the life-threatening shootings of the two men, which occurred at 4:13 p.m. Sunday, according to a Boston Globe report.
