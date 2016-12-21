Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert: 65-Year-Old Woman Last Seen Leaving...

Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert: 65-Ye...

Thursday Dec 15

The Missing Persons Squad is investigating a missing person that occurred in East Meadow on Thursday, 12/15/16 at 9:30 A.M. Jeanyne Milano, 65, was last seen leaving NUMC in East Meadow on December 15, 2016. She is believed to be suicidal.

