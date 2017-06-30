Williamson Medical Center safe as smaller rural hospitals struggle, panelists say
Health care professionals today discussed the future of health care in Williamson County, regarding Williamson Medical Center, a county-owned hospital, as well as, the uncertain future of rural hospitals statewide. The health care industry is one of the leading industries in Williamson County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Analingus
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Glenn Bowron
|2 hr
|LOL
|1
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|4 hr
|nobodycares
|71
|Truth about TN
|5 hr
|Conspiracies
|3
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|11 hr
|Captain America
|256
|Dog laws
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|23
|Domestic violence
|18 hr
|MadisonbyJennas
|9
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC