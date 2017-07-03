Top of the List: Nashville's highest-paid public company CEOs
Who are the highest-paid public company CEOs in Nashville? We ranked Nashville's public company CEOs by total compensation in 2016, including base salary, bonuses, stock options and awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't mess with Trump!!
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|6
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|7 hr
|Alyssa76
|88
|Analingus
|Sun
|Worried
|6
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Sun
|Educated Calvinist
|844
|Glenn Bowron
|Sat
|LOL
|1
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|Sat
|nobodycares
|71
|Truth about TN
|Sat
|Conspiracies
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC