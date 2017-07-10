Nicole Kidman, James Franco & More Stars Give Spice Girls' 'Wannabe' a Dramatic Reading

Nicole Kidman attends the 2017 CMT Music awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. Saturday will mark the 21st anniversary of the Spice Girls ' hit debut single "Wannabe" and to celebrate Nicole Kidman, James Franco, Milo Ventimiglia and more have delivered a dramatic reading of its lyrics in a new video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.