New judges for fiddle fest - 12:54 pm updated:

Photo submitted ©Tyler Evert New judge, Bobby Taylor, Bobby fourth generation West Virginia fiddler who has played the fiddle for over 40 years, starting at the age of 13. photo submitted New judge, Dan Kelly, began playing fiddle at age eight, and by the age of twelve he had won the Canadian National Open Fiddle Championship and won the most famous fiddle title in the nation, the Grand Master Fiddler Championship. Photo submitted New judge, Kerry Varble, has been playing the fiddle for more than 25 years and was the Ohio State fiddle champion in 2008 and 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.