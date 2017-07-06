Nashville Ballet presents Christmas in July
Nashville Ballet is celebrating 10 years of Nashville's Nutcracker early with Christmas in July! For the entire month of July, Nashville Ballet is offering a special $5 off ticket* discount to Nashville's Nutcracker with promo code XMASJULY, which provides the best single ticket prices all year. Celebrating 10 years of awe-inspiring magic and dazzling holiday cheer, Nashville's Nutcracker will ring in the season with 16 performances December 2-23, 2017, at TPAC's Jackson Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drain the Swamp!
|32 min
|Captain America
|34
|How long till nobody can afford rent
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|46
|Cottor Hill/music
|4 hr
|what
|8
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|8 hr
|Becky
|108
|tbi stop illegal cia gangstalking
|Tue
|American
|15
|Nancy vancamp (Jul '16)
|Mon
|The truth
|27
|I hate men.
|Jul 8
|hung like a whale
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC