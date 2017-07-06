Nashville Ballet presents Christmas in July

Nashville Ballet is celebrating 10 years of Nashville's Nutcracker early with Christmas in July! For the entire month of July, Nashville Ballet is offering a special $5 off ticket* discount to Nashville's Nutcracker with promo code XMASJULY, which provides the best single ticket prices all year. Celebrating 10 years of awe-inspiring magic and dazzling holiday cheer, Nashville's Nutcracker will ring in the season with 16 performances December 2-23, 2017, at TPAC's Jackson Hall.

