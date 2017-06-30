Micromanaging Nashville is Job 1 for ...

Micromanaging Nashville is Job 1 for Legislature

Nearly every time the Metro Council tries to come up with a solution to growing problems, conservatives in the General Assembly swoop in and save the rest of the state from Music City's attempts to better handle its success. Never mind the fact Nashville is the "it city," one of the nation's biggest tourist destinations and home of high-rise cranes, the Predators and the Titans.

