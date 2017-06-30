Micromanaging Nashville is Job 1 for Legislature
Nearly every time the Metro Council tries to come up with a solution to growing problems, conservatives in the General Assembly swoop in and save the rest of the state from Music City's attempts to better handle its success. Never mind the fact Nashville is the "it city," one of the nation's biggest tourist destinations and home of high-rise cranes, the Predators and the Titans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|34 min
|BUBBA JOE BLOWER
|94
|Friends with his exwife
|2 hr
|Whatever
|4
|Don't mess with Trump!!
|4 hr
|hahahahah
|24
|I hate men.
|9 hr
|snooze
|2
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|9 hr
|what
|73
|Josh Stamps
|10 hr
|HUSBAND
|2
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|Tue
|Mom
|257
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC